Warner Bros. released the Dune Official Trailer 3 – Part Two, also in Italian version. You can see it just below.
The film, lasting two minutes and 39 seconds, shows us Timothée Chalamet, again in the role of Paul Atreides, this time allying himself with the Fremen to face the Harkonnen. “You have fought the Harkonnen for decades,” he says. “My family has been fighting them for centuries.”
Let's also see the love story between Paul and Chani (Zendaya) continue to blossom. But perhaps the most interesting part of the trailer is the antagonist, played by Austin Butler, and Princess Irulan by Florence Pugh, also famous in recent years for the part of Yelena Belova in the Marvel saga.
Dune – Part Two, the release date in Italy
Dune: Part Two, directed once again by Denis Villeneuve, sees the return of Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Javier Bardem as Stilgar and Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica. New additions to the cast include Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot and Christopher Walken as Padyszach Imperator Szaddam IV.
In Italy, the film will be available in theaters from February 28, 2024.
Finally, we leave you with the second official trailer in Italian for Dune Part Two.
