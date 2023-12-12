Warner Bros. released the Dune Official Trailer 3 – Part Two, also in Italian version. You can see it just below.

The film, lasting two minutes and 39 seconds, shows us Timothée Chalamet, again in the role of Paul Atreides, this time allying himself with the Fremen to face the Harkonnen. “You have fought the Harkonnen for decades,” he says. “My family has been fighting them for centuries.”

Let's also see the love story between Paul and Chani (Zendaya) continue to blossom. But perhaps the most interesting part of the trailer is the antagonist, played by Austin Butler, and Princess Irulan by Florence Pugh, also famous in recent years for the part of Yelena Belova in the Marvel saga.