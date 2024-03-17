Dune – Part two has surpassed the takings of its predecessor and now the question is whether or not the film can reach the billion dollar mark internationally.

The first film, which adapted the first half of Frank Herbert's novel of the same name, was released in 2021 at the same time as both in theaters and in streaming. This, combined with the fact that the world was still in pandemic, significantly compromised the film's box office results.

Despite these obstacles, Dune still managed to achieve a global gross of $433.9 millionnumbers that allowed him to reach ninth place in the ranking of the highest-grossing films of 2021.

According to data released by VarietyDune – Part Two reached a total of $494.7 million worldwide. This figure is the sum between the national takings (208 million dollars) and the international one ($289.4 million). The film is therefore approaching the $500 million mark, a milestone that only nine films have surpassed in 2023.

Having noted the fact that Dune – Part Two is proving to be an excellent success at the box office, many are wondering if with this outfit may or may not reach $1 billion internationally.

With these numbers, it is difficult to believe such a feat. In 2022, Jurassic World – The Dominationafter eighteen days of programming, managed to gross just over nationally 300 million dollars and at the end of the race reached one billion. In the same time frame Avatar – The Way of Water managed to reach 446.9 million dollars at a national level, and then close with 2 billion and 300 million dollars worldwide.

Taking even more recent examples, in the third week of programming Super Mario Bros. – The Movie And Baby managed to gross domestically respectively 416.4 and 468.5 million dollars. The film starring the Nintendo mascot closed its run at the international box office with one billion and 360 million dollarswhile Barbie with one billion and 440 million dollars.

As previously mentioned, Dune – Part Two grossed 208 million dollars in eighteen days, a figure very distant from the results obtained by the aforementioned films in the same period of time. Certainly, having managed to surpass the takings of the first film in just under three weeks it is an encouraging result.

It cannot be ruled out that the film could reach one billion, but for Warner, Dune – Part Two would be enough exceeds the threshold of 600 million worldwide to consider the operation economically profitable. This amount, at such a pace, is definitely affordable.



