Dunes: Part Two it shows with the second official Italian trailerwhich introduces us to the events of movie starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, which will make its theatrical debut on November 1st.

While waiting for further details on Dune: Awakening, the survival MMO from Funcom, the franchise is preparing for a glorious return to the cinema with the second part of the film directed by Denis Villeneuve, who took home six Oscars with Dune.

There history of Dune: Part Two will chronicle the journey of Paul Atreides with Chani and the Fremen, determined to get revenge against those who destroyed his family.