Dunes: Part Two it shows with the second official Italian trailerwhich introduces us to the events of movie starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, which will make its theatrical debut on November 1st.
While waiting for further details on Dune: Awakening, the survival MMO from Funcom, the franchise is preparing for a glorious return to the cinema with the second part of the film directed by Denis Villeneuve, who took home six Oscars with Dune.
There history of Dune: Part Two will chronicle the journey of Paul Atreides with Chani and the Fremen, determined to get revenge against those who destroyed his family.
Cast and production
In addition to the aforementioned Chalamet and Zendaya, the cast of Dune: Part Two also features Rebecca Ferguson, Academy Award nominee Josh Brolin, Academy Award nominee Austin Butler, Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgard, Academy Award nominee Charlotte Rampling and Academy Award winner Javier Bardem.
Director Denis Villeneuve directed the film based on a screenplay co-written with Jon Spaihts and based of course on the novel by Frank Herbert. Among the producers are Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick.
