Dune – Part two is not only confirming the success of the first episode, but is doing even better, almost cashing in 500 million dollars globally within two weeks. More precisely, it grossed 494.7 million.

The first Dune grossed $402 million in the same period. It must be said, however, that it came out during the period of COVID confinementsin which it was more difficult for people to go to the cinema.