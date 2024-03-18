Dune – Part two is not only confirming the success of the first episode, but is doing even better, almost cashing in 500 million dollars globally within two weeks. More precisely, it grossed 494.7 million.
The first Dune grossed $402 million in the same period. It must be said, however, that it came out during the period of COVID confinementsin which it was more difficult for people to go to the cinema.
Part 3 confirmed?
The collections are divided as follows: 205,317,917 dollars on the US domestic market; 289,400,000 dollars on the international market.
The success of Dune – Part Two is excellent news for fans of the series, as it makes the release of Part 3, which should conclude the trilogy, inevitable at this point. Furthermore, the franchise could have other developments in the future.
Meanwhile, some video games are benefiting from the success of the film, in particular Dune: Spice Wars.
