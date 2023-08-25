The story of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, will continue on March 15. Warner Bros. made the announcement Thursday after Variety exclusively reported last month that the company was eyeing a 2024 date for the sci-fi film. Legendary Entertainment co-produced “Dune: Part Two” with Warner Bros. Film Group, and both parties had to agree on a new release date.

As part of the change, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”—which was previously scheduled for March 14—will be pushed back a month to April 12. The film is also produced by Legendary and Warner Bros., and is the latest installment in the Monsterverse franchise. The delay of “Dune” comes as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors are unable to promote for any strike-affected films, which would have meant the star cast of “Dune” wouldn’t have been on the press circuit for the big-budget movie.

The date change is not expected to have a material impact on IMAX, which has products planned for the fall, such as “The Equalizer 3“, “wonka” and “The Marvels” (as long as none of these movies also change on the schedule). So much W.B. and Legendary are confident that next year’s spring break for students and the Easter festivities will provide a platform for both titles to succeed.

In addition to Chalamet, the cast of “Dune: Part Two” includes Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Lea Seydoux, and more.

As Variety reported last month, Warner Bros. it was also evaluating possible delays until 2024 for “The Color Purple” (December 25) and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” (December 20), but currently the studio plans to keep the December dates for both titles.

Sony is the only other major studio to have delayed several of its movies due to strikes; last month, the company delayed “Kraven the Hunter” and a sequel to “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” until 2024, in addition to removing “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” of the release calendar. AND “Dune: Part Two” is not the only movie starring Zendaya that has been delayed; “challengers“, a tennis drama starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, from MGM, has also been moved to next year.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: I honestly thought that the strikes were going to be resolved much faster. The good thing is that it’s about to end, right? TRUE?!