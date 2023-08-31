Denis Villeneuve still wants to explore the world of Arrakis after “Dune: Part Two“. In a recent interview with Empire, the director shared his hopes for a third installment in the sci-fi epic film series, saying, “If I can make a trilogy, that would be the dream.” About the progress of “Dune: Part ThreeVilleneuve hinted: “I will say that there are words on paper.”

“Dune: Part Three” would be based on “Dune Messiah“, the direct sequel to the original novel “Dune” from 1965 by author Frank Herbert. Herbert wrote a total of five sequels, including “Children of Dune” and “God Emperor of Dune“. After Herbert’s death in 1986, his son Brian published several prequel and sequel novels in the “Dune” universe. “Dune Messiah“It was written as a reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero,” Villeneuve explained.

“Which wasn’t what he wanted to do. my adaptation [de ‘Dune‘] it comes closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.”

Villeneuve revealed that if his adaptation of “Messiah” comes to pass, the third film would be the last in the franchise of “Dune“.

“After that, the books become more… esoteric,” he said.

On the horizon, “Dune: Part Two” de Villeneuve will continue the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he joins Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to exact revenge on those who destroyed his family. In addition to Chalamet and Zendaya, the cast of “Dune: Part Two” includes Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Lea Seydoux and more.

The sequel has been pushed back to March 15, 2024 due to the ongoing dual strikes.

Via: Variety

