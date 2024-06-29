Let us remember that the saga continues well beyond the events that will be told in the third film , but the director has already announced that he will only work on a trilogy. The question is when will give us this conclusion.

Dunes Part 2 was one of the big films of the year, and sci-fi fans can’t wait to find out when they can return to Arrakis to see the conclusion of Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy.

The potential Dune Part 3 date

According to a report from Deadline, Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment have planned how movie release date December 2026. However, it should be noted that for the moment there is no confirmation that the film is ready for this period.

The Sandworms of Dune

It’s more about one forecast of publishers and producers, but it may not be respected. Considering the importance of the film, we also believe that the two companies could easily accept a delay to ensure the success of Dune Part 3. We also remember that Villeneuve is still working on the script and is still looking for the faces for the characters of this work.

Dune Part 3 is expected to be made starting from events of the second novel of the sagaMessiah of Dune, but obviously we don’t know if the film will be faithful to the novel and if (or how much) it will diverge from it.

