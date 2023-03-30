Denis Villeneuve is now ready to show the world the continuation of his film adaptation of Dunes and for the Part 2 so now we just have to find a film festival where to show the premiere. The first part of Dune was shown in 2021 to the Venice International Film Festival where, with 8 minutes of premiere, he received a standing ovation from the entire audience.

Show Dunes Part 2 in Italy, however, it seems that it will be impossible, the eightieth edition of the Venice International Film Festival will be held from 30 August to 9 September while the film will hit theaters on November 3rd; presenting it in Venice would mean doing it too far in advance. Evaluating the necessary timing, it seems that this time the most strategic festival in which the film could be presented is the New York Film Festivalorganized between 29 September and 15 October it places just over two weeks before the release of Dune Part 2.

What can I say, regardless of the event in which the film will be shown there is very little left before we can see it again Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya together on the big screen. Paul Atreides And Chani are about to return to fight against evil conspirators for the freedom of the gods Fremen.