Fandango has released a new 7 minute trailer for Dune Part 2 which allows you to see an entire scene from the film, arriving in Italian cinemas on 28 February 2024.
The video opens with some comments from the main actors of Dune Part 2 and is then followed by a complete scene from the movie, partially already used for previous trailers. You can see the video below, in the Fandango tweet.
The video shows the scene where Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) rides a sandworm for the first time, thus permanently becoming a leader for the Freemen. Anyone who has read the novels knows the value of this section.
From books to films: Dune Part 2
Dune Part 2 is built on the second half of the first Dune novel. In the first movie, Paul Atreides he arrived with his family on Arrakis, also known as Dune – the planet of spice, melange – essential for space travel in the Dune universe.
The saga of the novels then continues with Messiah of Dune and five other novels. The third Dune film is not yet confirmed but it is certainly in the plans of the director, who has long declared that he thought of the Dune film saga as a trilogy.
#Dune #Part #7minute #trailer #shows #complete #scene #film
Leave a Reply