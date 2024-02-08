Fandango has released a new 7 minute trailer for Dune Part 2 which allows you to see an entire scene from the film, arriving in Italian cinemas on 28 February 2024.

The video opens with some comments from the main actors of Dune Part 2 and is then followed by a complete scene from the movie, partially already used for previous trailers. You can see the video below, in the Fandango tweet.

The video shows the scene where Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) rides a sandworm for the first time, thus permanently becoming a leader for the Freemen. Anyone who has read the novels knows the value of this section.