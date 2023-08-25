The Writers’ Strike continues to inflame the global film industry, leading to countless films being postponed due to lack of staff.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Dunes – Part 2 starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, has been officially postponed to 2024: we will see it, hopefully, in theaters starting March 14 next year.

An obligatory choice for Warner Bros which, together with the sequel to the highly appreciated Dune, also had to postpone titles such as Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning part 1 and many more.

A great economic damage to the film industry, which is seeing all its blockbuster films slip to the period following the lucrative Christmas holidays.

Dune was one of the most popular films of 2021, so much so that it earned a nomination for the Oscar Prize for best soundtrack. The film boasts great presences such as Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa together with our already mentioned protagonists, all directed by the talented director Villeneuve.

The film draws its inspiration from a well-known novel from the last century: Dune by Frank P. Herbert. The story tells of an alternative world formed by an immense desert, home to incredible adventures and mysterious government intrigues.

In our review of Dune we explained why it would be absurd not to define this film a blockbusterSo let’s hope we can soon see the sequel in theaters.