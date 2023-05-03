The desert hides dangerous secrets, you know it well Frank Herbertthe writer who, almost 60 years ago, brought to light the mysterious universe of Dunes.

Dune has become, in 2021, a very popular film: the sandy sci-fi world found in Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson of the protagonists more than apt.

The first major film adaptation of Dunes indeed it was a success with few precedents of similar value: brought home 6 Oscars and countless other awards.

Now we have the official, we will soon see a Dune – Part 2. After the announcement arrived in recent days, we finally see the first trailer of this second chapter.

“Where you see sand, imagine water” thus opens the first trailer of Dune – Part 2. A trailer that we invite you to watch as it offers a more than broad view on the themes of this new chapter.

Dune – Part 2 will also be directed by Denis Villeneuvedirector, as well as Dune 2021, of Blade Runner 2049.

The cast of the first chapter has been almost confirmed: we will definitely see Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet again in this new film.

This is the official description of Dune – Part 2, found on the Warner Bros Italia YouTube channel:

“Dune – Part Two” explores the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen on the path of vengeance against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with the choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, Paul embarks on a mission to prevent a terrible future that only he can foresee.

We remind you that Dune – Part 2, will be officially released on November 17 this year. Find ours here first part review.