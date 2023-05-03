As promised, the first official trailer in Italian Of Dunes: Part 2the long-awaited sequel to the film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel, which will be available in cinemas in the Bel Paese from November 1, 2023. You can view it in the player below.

In this sequel we find all the protagonists of the first film, for example in the trailer we see Timothée Chalamet in the role of Paul Atreides, Rebecca Fergusson will again be Lady Jessica and Zendaya in the role of Chani, who will be joined by new internationally renowned Hollywood stars.

We read the synopsis:

“Dune – Part Two explores the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen on the path of vengeance against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with the choice between the love of his life and the fate of his known universe, Paul embarks on a mission to prevent a terrible future that only he can predict.”

Dune: Part 2 is directed by the award-winning director Denis Villeneuve, based on a screenplay co-written with Jon Spaihts. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. Executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

In addition to the names previously mentioned in the cast we also find Josh Brolin (“Avengers: Endgame”, “Milk”), Austin Butler (“Elvis”, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”), Florence Pugh (“Black Widow”, “Little Women”) , Dave Bautista (the films “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Thor: Love and Thunder”), Christopher Walken (“The Deer Hunter”, “Hairspray”), Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Barriers”, “Lady Bird” ), Léa Seydoux (the saga “James Bond” and “Crimes of the Future”), with Stellan Skarsgård (“Mamma Mia!” the films, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Charlotte Rampling (“45 years old”, ” Assassin’s Creed”) and Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”, “About the Ricardos”).