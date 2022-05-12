Dunes Part 2 will see the presence of Christopher Walkenwhich will become part of the cast of the new film of the saga directed by Denis Villeneuve to interpret the role ofEmperor.

Born in 1943, Christopher Walken needs very few introductions: the American actor is considered one of the greatest stars of international cinema and throughout his career he has lent his face to characters such as Johnny Smith in The Dead Zone, corporal Nikanor Chevotarevich in The Hunter and Frank White in King of New York.

A few hours after the announcement of the new open world survival game of Dune developed by Funcom, the second film therefore begins to take shape in view of theexit in cinemas, set for October 20, 2023.

Described as more complex than the first film, Dune Part 2 will see Villeneuve return to directing, as well as producing and writing alongside Jon Spaihts.