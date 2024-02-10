Dune Part 2 will continue the story of Paul Atreides and introduce new characters, including a new antagonist: Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. He will be played by Austin Butler, famous in recent years for his portrayal of Elvis. These are very different characters and in a recent interview Butler revealed where he took inspiration from: from his colleague Stellan Skarsgård, who plays Baron Harkonnen, or Feyd-Rautha's uncle.

“I didn't actually tell him I was going to do it,” Butler explained in the interview. “There was a moment the other day, actually, where he said to me, 'I never asked you: How did you talk like me?' I said, 'I just listened to a ton of the character's dialogue.' I have a fantastic dialect coach named Tim Monich who I've worked with and who Timothée knows very well. Yeah, so we've been working a lot.”