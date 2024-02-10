Dune Part 2 will continue the story of Paul Atreides and introduce new characters, including a new antagonist: Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. He will be played by Austin Butler, famous in recent years for his portrayal of Elvis. These are very different characters and in a recent interview Butler revealed where he took inspiration from: from his colleague Stellan Skarsgård, who plays Baron Harkonnen, or Feyd-Rautha's uncle.
“I didn't actually tell him I was going to do it,” Butler explained in the interview. “There was a moment the other day, actually, where he said to me, 'I never asked you: How did you talk like me?' I said, 'I just listened to a ton of the character's dialogue.' I have a fantastic dialect coach named Tim Monich who I've worked with and who Timothée knows very well. Yeah, so we've been working a lot.”
Austin Butler's previous statements
“I'm always nervous. I always feel a incredible pressure“Butler explained in an interview with Interview Magazine last fall. “I felt it even when I was 12 years old. Even if the material doesn't require it, I feel like I have to do the best I can. This sets a limit, and then I'm always afraid of doing something wrong.”
“With Dune it was interesting, because I met Denis [Villeneuve, il regista], we got along really well and started talking about the character. At that point we didn't have a script yet, but when we started talking about Feyd, my imagination started racing and I started feeling the dread of the challenge.”
Finally, we leave you with the new 7-minute trailer which shows a complete scene from Dune Part 2.
#Dune #Part #Austin #Butler #created #FeydRautha #character #film
Leave a Reply