Almost a month after its international launch and a few days after its release in American theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max, Dunes is now a blockbuster with a moderate success with the public and one of its stars, Jason Momoa, he wanted to dedicate a scene in particular to Emilia Clarke, his famous colleague in the series Game of Thornes.

Through its own official YouTube channel, own Jason Momoa wanted to make a dedication to Emilia Clarke and this dedication is contained in Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster based on the novel by Frank Herbert. In the film Jason Momoa plays the warrior Duncan Idaho and in the video we hear Momoa affirm with emotion: “Last night I saw the Game of Thrones ending“says Momoa and he did it right before filming a fight scene for Dune while he was on set, in fact the Aquaman star added:”This fight is for you, Khaleesi“.

Obviously the reference is to his participation in Game of Thrones, in whose first season Momoa gave life to the character of Khal Drogo. A role that certainly earned him that international fame which then pushed his career further up to deliver the roles of Aquaman and then of Duncan in Dune. Right now Momoa is on the set of Aquaman 2 which will always see James Wan direct.

Returning instead to Game of Thrones, yesterday HBO released the first teaser trailer of House of the Dragon, the first Game of Thrones spin-off to come out after the conclusion of the main series. The trailer does not yet provide us with a specific release date for the series for the moment, only underlining that it is finally arriving on HBO in 2022. Meanwhile, the filming of House of the Dragon continues at a very fast pace after the multiple stops due to Covid -19. We hope that there are no other hitches and that the highly anticipated spin-off can meet the expected release times.