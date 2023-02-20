Canadian director Denis Villeneuve named “Fabelmanov” the best movie about cinema

Canadian director Denis Villeneuve praised Steven Spielberg’s Fabelmans during his speech at the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards. About it informs World of Reel.

The director of “Dune” called “Fabelmanov” the best film about cinema. “It’s a miracle. To say that I was deeply moved by this film is an understatement. Fabelmans is a pure act of artistic generosity by one of the greatest directors of our time,” Villeneuve said.

It is noted that this is not the first time the cinematographer has admired Spielberg. He said that in his youth, the name of an American director was embossed on his hockey uniform, and this gave him “the courage to stand against the enemy.” Villeneuve also praised Spielberg’s other work, Close Encounters of the Third Kind. According to the director, this film changed his life.

Fabelmans starred Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen. It is based on Spielberg’s memories of his childhood in Arizona. The tape was among the nominees for the Oscar and Golden Globe awards, and also won the Toronto Film Festival.