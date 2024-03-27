Dune Awakening won't make you choose penis length, Funcom reveals

When you create your own character in Dune Awakening you won't be able to choose length of his penis.

Okay, maybe out happy might not be clear then let's take a step back. Dune Awakening is a survival game currently in development by Funcon, known as the author of Conan Exile, also a survival game. In 2017, when it was published, it made headlines because it not only allowed you to see characters' penises without problems, but also to determine their length.

Mindful of this detail, PC Gamer asked Funcom if the same could happen in Dune Awakening. The answer is no, for a very specific reason.