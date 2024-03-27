Dune Awakening is a new survival game made by Funcom, known for Conan Exiles. The game has its own circle of fans, but is commonly seen as a somewhat crude product. Will it be the same with Dune Awakening? Funcom says it wants to propose something more refined and, for this reason, he doesn't want to rush the release of the game.
Interviewed by WCCFtech, when he was asked if the game would arrive in 2024 Dune Awakening creative director Joel Bylos said, “The best question. I'd like to know. I don't know. We don't want to release it until it's ready. I don't know how many of you have played Conan Exiles. We have a reputation for having ideas interesting but also produce some garbage. I'd rather get rid of the garbage. I'd like to put out a really polished game from Funcom. We've grown as a company. I think we can deliver a really polished survival experience.”
Dune has grown more than expected
Bylos also said, “It’s a great IP. It is very popular at the moment. When we got the IP in 2019, we knew there would be a movie.”
“We didn't know they would become the films they are now. It became something gigantic. This puts more pressure on us and obviously we feel it. So, I want to make sure that the game can satisfy the fantasies of Dune fans.”
Certainly the success of the films is a help for Funcom, which now has an even wider audience than in the past. As said by the director, however, it means that fans will be more demanding, as they now have an even stronger bond with Dune, whose second film achieved record takings.
