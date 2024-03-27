Dune Awakening is a new survival game made by Funcom, known for Conan Exiles. The game has its own circle of fans, but is commonly seen as a somewhat crude product. Will it be the same with Dune Awakening? Funcom says it wants to propose something more refined and, for this reason, he doesn't want to rush the release of the game.

Interviewed by WCCFtech, when he was asked if the game would arrive in 2024 Dune Awakening creative director Joel Bylos said, “The best question. I'd like to know. I don't know. We don't want to release it until it's ready. I don't know how many of you have played Conan Exiles. We have a reputation for having ideas interesting but also produce some garbage. I'd rather get rid of the garbage. I'd like to put out a really polished game from Funcom. We've grown as a company. I think we can deliver a really polished survival experience.”