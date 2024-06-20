In total, the presentation offered 30 minutes of in-depth interviews and gameplay footage showcasing character creation, MMO-style structure, the narrative ramifications of a world into which Paul Atreides was never born and the spiritual journey that the player will undertake in the game, following in the footsteps of the Fremen.

Funcom just held a streaming event dedicated to Dune: Awakening called Dune: Awakening Direct, in which he showed several of the fundamental aspects of this highly anticipated MMO, publishing immediately after explanatory videos and images .

Lots of details

Funcom also recalls that Dune: Awakening was added to over a million wishlists on Steam. In short, it promises to be a success, at least on this platform. The game “builds on the visual and sonic identity created by Denis Villeneuve’s recent films” and is “deeply rooted in Frank Herbert’s original masterpiece.” In Dune: Awakening we will visit a war-torn planet Arrakiswhere the player must fight and survive for control of the spice alongside hundreds of other players.

Recently Dune: Awakening entered the permanent closed Beta phase, giving access to all game content, from the initial area of ​​Hagga Basin, up to the final area of ​​Deep Desert. If you’re interested, you can register on the official website to try to gain access. Let’s now see the new images, which show some details of the game world, as well as how the setting has been recreated.

Furthermore, the publisher Funcom promised that it will show the final gameplay of the game during Gamescom in August. For the rest, we remind you that Dune: Awakening is in development for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. For now it doesn’t have an official release date, but given the state of the material shown, we expect there won’t be long left to play it.