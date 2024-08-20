At the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, we saw it in action again Dune: AwakeningFuncom’s MMO based on the popular Dune series of novels and films. Not only that, the release date has finally been revealed: the game will be available on PC in early 2025with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions coming at a later date.

The new video offers an overview of about 5 minutes highlighting the main points of the game. We will start with an unnamed character, whose appearance and background we will be able to customize. We will find ourselves alone and without equipment on the inhospitable planet of Arrakis and from here our epic will begin.