Dunes: Awakening closed the PC Gaming Show 2023 with an interesting one video interview in which the developers of Funcom have revealed several details on the game, also showing unedited gameplay sequences.

Announced at Gamescom 2022, Dune: Awakening catapults us into the universe created by Frank Herbert, challenging us to survive on the insidious planet of Dune, precisely, in the context of an experience MMORPGs wide-ranging.

Interspersed with fascinating concept art, the development team’s statements shed light on the mechanics we will be dealing with in Dune: Awakening, on the progression system and on the elements that will make up the gameplay of the game.

Grappling with environmental, but also political and religious challenges, in the midst of a clash between factions that seems destined to crush anyone involved in it, in the Funcom title we will be granted ample freedom both in terms of exploration and in terms of combat .

In short, Dune: Awakening really promises a lot of content and many options, and it will be possible to try all this in preview thanks to the beta that the developers are preparing to launch.