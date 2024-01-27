Dune: Awakening is partially revealed in this short video focused on building bases within the game, which we remember is a survival with MMO elements set in the science fiction universe created by Frank Herbert, in development at Funcom.
Leo Welter, lead game designer involved in the development of the game, briefly explains to us some characteristics of this fundamental component of the gameplay, namely the construction of a base that acts as a central element for collecting resources and planning actions on the surface of Arrakis.
As briefly explained in the video, building the base is one of the first actions to be carried out at the beginning of the game, but its evolution accompanies practically the entire duration of Dune: Awakening, and considering that it is a game with online components it will increase exponentially over time.
A foundation for life
At the beginning of the game we can claim a plot of land, and from here our climb to success begins: the structure initially it will obviously be very simple and small, but it can be expanded and enriched, constantly improved.
Architecture and technology applicable derives directly from the style imparted by the original Dune, with aesthetic influences that also derive from the new film trilogy, as we can also see in the film in question.
They can be applied machinery and decorations, with additional structures that can be unlocked as you progress through the game. Considering the known danger of Arrakis, it will be essential to prepare the base with shields and defensive systems, for example.
Announced in August 2022, Dune: Awakening was revealed further in a video interview with the developers over the summer. It doesn't have a release date yet but is expected to arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
