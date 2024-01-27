Dune: Awakening is partially revealed in this short video focused on building bases within the game, which we remember is a survival with MMO elements set in the science fiction universe created by Frank Herbert, in development at Funcom.

Leo Welter, lead game designer involved in the development of the game, briefly explains to us some characteristics of this fundamental component of the gameplay, namely the construction of a base that acts as a central element for collecting resources and planning actions on the surface of Arrakis.

As briefly explained in the video, building the base is one of the first actions to be carried out at the beginning of the game, but its evolution accompanies practically the entire duration of Dune: Awakening, and considering that it is a game with online components it will increase exponentially over time.