Warner Bros. allowed the postponement of the sequels “Dune” and “Aquaman” due to the strike

Film company Warner Bros. admitted the possibility of postponing the premiere of the sequels “Dune” and “Aquaman” due to a large-scale strike of writers and actors. About it informs Variety, citing anonymous sources at the studio.

The release of “Dune 2” by Denis Villeneuve is scheduled for November 3, the premiere of the continuation of “Aquaman” should take place on December 25. It is noted that if the strike lasts until autumn, the actors who starred in films will not be able to take part in the promotion of films. Their release may be postponed to 2024. Also, the studio may move the premiere of the musical “The Color Purple”, scheduled for the end of 2023.

What other premieres will be postponed?

Due to the strikes, work on the films Deadpool 3, Mission: Impossible. Deadly payback. Part 2, Beetlejuice 2, Gladiator 2, Bad Boys 4, Mortal Kombat and Venom sequels, and an untitled Formula 1 project with Brad Pitt.

It also became known about the transfer of releases of the three parts of “Avatar” by James Cameron. Avatar 3 will be released on December 19, 2025 instead of the end of 2024, the fourth picture was moved from 2026 to 2029, the fifth from 2028 to the end of 2031. The dates of the premieres of these films were also postponed before the start of the strikes.

In addition, it is reported that the premieres of two films of the Avengers franchise, Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, will be postponed for a year from 2025 and 2026, respectively, and an untitled Star Wars film from late 2025 to spring 2026. The release of Captain America: Brave New World, scheduled for early May 2024, has been pushed back by three months. Small changes in the dates of the premieres have also occurred with the films “Blade”, “Fantastic Four” and “Transformers One”.

Director Christopher Nolan decided not to start new projects until after the strike. “It is extremely important that everyone understands that this is a key moment in the relationship between industry workers and Hollywood,” the filmmaker explained his decision in an interview with the BBC.

The writers’ strike also halted work on the third season of The White Lotus. In addition, entertainment television programs such as Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver were taken off the air.

Who is on strike?

On July 13, the US Screen Actors Guild announced the start of the strike, which is called the largest in the history of the organization. Members of the Guild demanded higher wages, deductions from streaming services and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence in film and television.

Negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which lasted 12 days, ended in failure. 98 percent of the members of the trade union, consisting of 160,000 Hollywood artists, voted for the strike.

In early May, it became known that the biggest strike in 15 years due to low wages was decided by Hollywood screenwriters. The contract between the Writers Guild of the United States and Hollywood studios expired on May 1st. Actors and screenwriters strike at the same time for the first time since 1960.