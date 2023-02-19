It is possible to recognize who plays role from who doesn’t, this through the approach that this person has when he comes into contact with a new narrative universe: if the first question is “it would be nice to have a session in this world”, then that person has already used pencil and paper and rolled some dice to play some Paper RPG. For this it is absurd that until recently there was no trace of an RPG dedicated to Dunes, the world created by Frank Herbert that we can define as one of the cornerstones of the Sci-Fi genre. Luckily, there’s no need to cry over spilled milk any more, as we have in our hands thanks to Need Games the italian version of the game Dune: Adventures in the Imperiumwhich we will discuss in this one review.

A handbook for Dune fans

Let’s start by saying one thing: this manual, to all intents and purposes, could be defined as a sort of world book suitable even for those who will never use it to role-play. In fact, the second chapter of the book offers such an in-depth and well-done overview of the game world that it can even be kept for a delightful read in search of the mysteries of Dunes. Each page delves into various themes of this world, from history to religion, passing through every single detail useful to the Game Master and the players in order to fully immerse themselves in this intriguing setting.

Chapter 9, more focused for the game, has instead a series of NPCs inside, allies or enemies, with details related to its history and in-depth overviews for each of them: also in this case, the reading would have been interesting even without a purpose related to the game itself, as a pleasure reading. As we have said therefore, the manual is truly wonderful and any Dune fan could find a treasure in it (including those who will get it in a limited edition, choosing their lineage). But if you are ready to approach the game, then prepare your seat belts well: the gameplay is also jaw-dropping.

A slightly different system on the D20

Dune: Adventures in the Imperium starts from a particular concept: the house from which you players will start will be the same. The manual clearly explains that the players will have to belong to the same House, and that this can be created together with the GM in order to also understand what kind of adventure you will be facing. For example, if you propose to create a lineage designed for the politics, your campaign may focus more on diplomacy and espionage than the rest; on the other hand, if you are ready to become a military superpower, then you will have to load your weapons for long and bloody battles (and consider that the more powerful the house, the more enemies and dangers you will have lurking).

Once this is done, it’s time for the character: he will be able to be born in two different ways. The first, more classic and designed for those who already know what they want to do within the sessions, will lead the player to go through 8 phases and choose various information (which we will see shortly). The second, decidedly more particular and simplified, will let you choose only a part of the information, leaving the rest to a later time. Regardless you will have to choose, among other things, Talents to be able to exploit, an archetype that will help you direct the style of your character, but above all ideals, Ability and related information. These last values ​​will be the basis of the skill test system.

For those who already have experience, this game takes advantage of the 2D20 System by Modiphius however, removing the d6s: basically, by rolling 2d20 (plus any bonus dice), one success will be counted for each value contained in the range which will go from 1 to the value given by the sum of two statistics, which in this case are Skills and Ideals . The Game Master will give a value for the tests (depending on the difficulty) that can go from 0 to 5, as well as a skill to use: the player, taking advantage of the skill he has and choosing an ideal that moves the character to that action, will go to create the sum which will then define the separation between success and failure. To succeed in the test, it will be enough to have as many successes as the level of the test itself. Furthermore, for conflicts, the manual explains every single detail perfectly, not ending up talking only about battles (which are also different if 1vs1, simple skirmishes or something bigger) but also about non-physical clashes.

Various weights, various sizes

If anything it immediately blew our minds with fun with Dune: Adventures in the Imperium, is its scalability: some of the pages dedicated to this speech explain how effectively the setting of Dune, whether it is used to explain an already known planet or something unknown, allows for various levels of narrative breadth without problems. In fact, if an adventure could squeeze all within a city of a planet, opening it to the entire planet would allow for a higher spectrum of exploration. Let’s not forget, however, that with Dune we also speak of planets, plural, and this means having a galactic map available to explore, far and wide. Also in terms of timing, the game opens up a lot of loopholes, allowing you to take advantage of a well-explained timeline at the beginning of the manual, so as to make you autonomous if your story is set in previous eras.

If we combine all of this with the house type that you will choose and the various dynamics that will push the plot to advance, you may find yourself entangled in political conspiracies or long-lived wars, but also in diplomatic treaties to be resolved or small missions to be carried out to safeguard the balance that keeps all the factions in peace.

Dune: Adventures in the Imperium is available as a Basic Manual (also in alternative versions with limited covers dedicated to the various main houses), but there is also the set of 5 themed D20s, as well as the Game Master Screen and the Tools, sold in a single package.