From Dunes comes this gorgeous Bene Gesserit cosplay from roga_na_nogewhich precisely recovers the aesthetics of the character as it has been codified in particular by the recent film by Denis Villeneuve.

While waiting for the arrival of Dune 2, the second film of what should be a new trilogy, let’s see this series of photos that portray the cosplayer in the foreground, dressed up with heavy jewels to cover her face, as we saw in the recent movie.

Judging by the portrayal, the cosplay just seems specifically about Lady Jessicathe mother of the protagonist Paul Atreides and concubine of the Duke Leto Atreides, played in the film by Rebecca Ferguson, but in her post on Instagram the model does not specifically mention the character in question.

We speak more generally of a “Bene Gesserit”, or a member of the religious order created by Frank Herbert in his novels, also endowed with considerable political influence on known planets, as anyone who knows history knows.

