'Dune 2' premiered in all theaters in Peru on Friday, March 1, but prior to this day many theories and speculations were woven about how impactful the plot could be. This because of Rotten Tomatoes He gave it 97%, an almost perfect rating, a detail that is not often seen in all movies or series. Likewise, this production did not disappoint anyone, which is why many moviegoers hope to see a sequel to this film.

It should be noted that the success of 'Dune' has even caused platforms such as Netflix to announce the premiere of the first film so that followers can get hooked on the plot from its first installment. Likewise, with the completion of its sequel, a third film is expected and here we will inform you all about it.

What is the plot of 'Dune 3'?

Notably 'Dune'is a series of books, written by Frank Herbert. The plot of the third book takes place 12 years after the events narrated in 'Dune 2'. After his triumph at the Battle of Arrakeen, Paul Atreides leads the empire and the Fremen religion has expanded across several planets.

On the other hand, the Bene Gesserit, the Irulan princess, the Space Guild (which has a monopoly on transportation and keeps the empire together), and the Bene Tleilax (a society of religious fanatics specialized in genetic engineering) experience a decrease in their power and the loss of their traditions. In response, they plot to seize control of the empire.

When is 'Dune 3' released?

It is important to note that the directors and executive members of the production of 'DuneThey have not yet officially announced the official release date of this sequel. However, another important aspect to take into account is that it took three years to see 'Dune 2'. The first film was released in 2021 and the second part this yearso it is possible that 'Dune 3' will be released in 2027.

Which actors would be in 'Dune 3'?

According to the 'Dune 3' book, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), is still the central character. Likewise, Chani (Zendaya) and Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) will play pivotal roles in Dune 3. The continuation of the saga will feature the return of Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), Stilgar (Javier Bardem) and the emperor (Christopher Walker), which makes sense in the narrative. Another star who returns to the saga and who will have more prominence is Alia Atreides (Anya-Taylor Joy), Paul's sister.

What books does the plot of 'Dune' belong to?

The extensive series of books that make up the work of 'Dune' may cause some confusion when trying to locate Denis Villeneuve's film adaptation. However, the Canadian director has captured on the screen what was narrated in 'Dune' (1965) and part of 'The Messiah of Dune' (1969) in the first two films of the saga. It is anticipated that the third installment will also address the events of 'Children of Dune' (1976).

Anya-Taylor Joy was Alia Atreides in 'Dune 2'. Photo: Anya-Taylor Joy / Instagram

