Finally a dignified adaptation, at the height that deserved the work of Frank Herbert. He has succeeded Denis Villenueve With the two parts of Duneall commercial, criticism and Oscars (the first installment was made with six statuettes). But the Canadian filmmaker, despite having other ambitious projects in mind, He still does not want to put an end to his adventure in Arrakis And his desire would be to say goodbye to Dune Messiah.

So far, the news pointed out that it would not be launched with the filming at least until 2026. However, information collected by Deadline’s Baz Bamigboyeduring the previous party of the BAFTA awards that were awarded in London last Sunday, February 16, It would bring excellent novelties For fans of the movies and Herbert and it is that, it seems, Villeneuve’s intention would now be start filming this summer. A year earlier than expected.

And, of course, there they would be so much Timothée Chalamet Repeating in his role as Paul Domenic as Zendaya in Chani’s. And both predisposed to return to the sands of that galaxy. But here is also where there would be a serious problem of dates on the agenda, pro example, of a request.. The actress will also participate in the filming of another colossal blockbuster such as the adaptation of The Odyssey of Homer that prepares Christopher Nolanalready filming. Adding that the third season of the series is also underway Euphoriaand without forgetting that Zendaya will be in the next installment of Spider-Manin its role as MJ, which will direct Destin Daniel Cretton.

Thus, to see how they manage to fit each other a filming of Dune 3 From here a few months. And is that Villeneuve I would not want to take much more the return to the galactic epic Because the projects accumulate. On your horizon is to make a movie about Cleopatraalso with Zepayay Appointment with Rama of Arthur C. Clarkethe renowned author of 2001: an odyssey of space.

