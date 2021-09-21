Dune, the film directed by Denis Villeneuve, adapts Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name Expectations are high as it is one of the plays iconic science fiction films in history, but the filmmaker already has experience in this film genre.

The commercial premiere of the film is scheduled for October 22, but the filmmaker had already planned a second part with Zendaya as the new protagonist. The news has delighted fans who are waiting to learn more about this fictional universe.

“I can’t wait to shoot the second part of Dune to get together again. Timothée Chalamet and to Zendaya. Knowing that in the next chapter, she is going to be the protagonist of the story ”, Villeneuve previously told Il Venerdi.

However, a recent report from Out of Focus indicates that the making of this sequel would depend on how successful its premiere is on HBO Max and not just on the box office in theaters; a condition similar to what happened with Mortal Kombat and The Suicide Squad. This condition is due to the fact that the restrictions of the pandemic continue to be a negative factor for attending the rooms and prevent a significant registration of admissions.

Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet. Credit: Warner Bros

What is the movie Dune about?

A mythical and emotional journey of heroes, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man who was born with a great destiny beyond his comprehension. However, he must undertake a mission to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

Meanwhile, malevolent forces clash over the exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential. Only those who can overcome their fear will survive.