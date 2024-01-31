'Dune 2' is very close to its release date and fans of the saga, directed by Denis Villeneuve, are eager to see the return of the science fiction film. They are so eager for the return of the film starring Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya that they made a viral popcorn bucket exclusive for those who go to see it in movie theaters. However, it is not only because of that that said bucket became popular on networks, but because of its popular shape, which represents a sandworm that appears in the footage.

Due to its extravagant and peculiar figure, many people, including fans of the film, want to know where to buy the bucket in the United States, for now the only market in which it would be available. Therefore, in this note we will give you all the details you need to know to be able to purchase it.

Where to buy the 'Dune 2' popcorn bucket in the United States?

In the United States, the popcorn bucket 'Dune 2' It would only be available in theaters. AMC, a chain that usually releases, as well as others, exclusive merchandising for certain films. In this case, the product became very viral due to its shape, which, although it represents a character from the film, was also confused by many with a sexual connotation.

This is what the popcorn bucket from 'Dune 2' looks like. Photo: composition LR/Twitter Cris Parker

How much does the 'Duna: Part 2' popcorn bucket cost?

As far as the price of the bucket is concerned, there is no official information yet; nevertheless, It would be close to an amount of between 20 and 30 dollars, as usually happens in these cases. The price of the product, as well as other items from the film, could be announced in February, in the days close to its long-awaited premiere.

When is 'Dune part 2' released in the United States?

'Dune: part 2' will be released in the United States on Friday, March 1, 2024. In this way, the new film Denis Villeneuve It will arrive five months after its original release day, which was going to be October 20, 2023, but due to the strike of Hollywood actors and screenwriters, it had to be delayed.

It is worth remembering that 'Dune 2' is based on the second part of 'Dune', a book written by Frank Herbert, published in 1965. Likewise, this new film arrives three years after its prequel, which hit theaters on October 22, 2021 and grossed more than 402 million dollars worldwide, having a budget of 165 million dollars.

What is 'Dune 2' about?

“'Dune 2' will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a war of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. “Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he strives to avoid a terrible future that only he can foresee,” states the official synopsis of 'Dune 2'.

How long is 'Dune 2'?

'Dune 2' It will be the longest film, so far, in the franchise, with a duration of 165 minutes, which translates into a total of 2 hours and 45 minutes9 minutes longer than its predecessor.

On the other hand, it is important to note that, just as happened with the first part, The film will be directed to the general public over 13 years of age..

What is the cast of 'Dune 2'?

Timothée Chalamet as Duke Paul Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban

Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat

Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam

Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

