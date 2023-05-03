Warner Bros released today the first poster of Dunes 2while announcing the arrival of the first trailer tomorrow, May 3, 2023. The poster contains the words “long live the fighters“, and the protagonist are shown Paul Atreides flanked by Chaniwho as known will have a much greater role in this sequel.

A small preview of the trailer has been published on Twitterand offers a brief overview of what will be some of the protagonists of the film, such as Feyd-Rauthainterpreted by Austin Butler.

Dunes 2 will come to the cinema next November 3, 2023 and will see Timothee Chalamet take on the role of Paul Atreides And Austin Butler in the role of Feyd-Rauthain addition to the various Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya And Florence Pugh respectively in the role of Lady Jessica, Chani and the princess Irulan.