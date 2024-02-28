'Dune 2', a film directed by Denis Villeneuve, has been very well received by critics, since in its premiere it obtained 97% for Rotten Tomatoes. Likewise, the film has been highly recognized by the public, due to the cast that has been brought together to make it possible. The success of 'Dune 2' places it as an indisputable achievement ahead of its theatrical release on February 29, 2024, and surpasses the ratings of other notable works by Villeneuve, such as 'Arrival' and 'Sicario'.

It should be noted that, although the first installment of 'Dune' had bad comments, this sequel promises to surpass it in many aspects. Furthermore, audiences also have high expectations, with the film generating notable anticipation on social media and expected to do well at the box office. That is why in this note we tell you where you can see it.

YOU CAN SEE: Critical praise for 'Dune 2': “On par with the best sci-fi films”

Watch the trailer for 'Dune 2' HERE

Where to see 'Dune 2' in Mexico?

'Dune 2' It will hit theaters in Mexico on February 29, 2024 and for the moment the film will only be available on the big screen. Strings like Cinépolis, Cinemex and Cinedot They already have this film. Here we specify more about the places where you can purchase your tickets and immerse yourself in this fiction, action and suspense thriller.

Where can I see 'Dune 2' in CDMX?

Cinépolis Fórum Buenavista

Cinépolis University

Cinépolis Perisur

Cinemex Parque Delta

Cinemex Antara Market Platinum

Cinemex Santa Fe.

Where can I see 'Dune 2' in Edo. from Mexico?

Cinedot IMAX Toluca

Cinépolis Satellite

Cinépolis Galleries Metepec.

Where can I see 'Dune 2' in Puebla?

Cinépolis Angelópolis Puebla.

Where can I see 'Dune 2' in Nuevo León?

Cinépolis Galleries Monterrey

Cinépolis Galleries Valle Oriente.

Where can I see 'Dune 2' in Jalisco?

Cinépolis Galleries Guadalajara

Cinépolis Forum Tlaquepaque.

Where can I see 'Dune 2' in Morelos?

Cinépolis Cuernavaca.

Where can I see 'Dune 2' in Quintana Roo?

Cinépolis Puerto Cancún.

Where can I see 'Dune 2' in Veracruz?

Cinépolis Las Américas Veracruz.

'Dune 2' premieres on Thursday, February 29. Photo: screenshot of 'Dune 2'/ Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: 'Dune 2' popcorn bucket: where to buy in theaters in the United States?

What is the plot of 'Dune 2'?

'Dune 2' immerses itself in the intricate struggle for dominance of the planet Arrakis and its most precious resource, spice. The film addresses themes of power, betrayal and destiny, following Paul Atreides' transformation into a messianic role. With House Atreides facing new challenges and adversaries, the sequel promises to expand the 'Dune' universe with new alliances, conflicts and the imminent battle for freedom and the destiny of humanity.

Cast of 'Dune 2'

Timothée Chalamet as Duke Paul Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban

Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat

Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot

Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides.

#39Dune #ESTRENO #movie #Timothée #Chalamet #Zendaya #IMAX #Mexico