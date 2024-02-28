'Dune 2', a film directed by Denis Villeneuve, has been very well received by critics, since in its premiere it obtained 97% for Rotten Tomatoes. Likewise, the film has been highly recognized by the public, due to the cast that has been brought together to make it possible. The success of 'Dune 2' places it as an indisputable achievement ahead of its theatrical release on February 29, 2024, and surpasses the ratings of other notable works by Villeneuve, such as 'Arrival' and 'Sicario'.
It should be noted that, although the first installment of 'Dune' had bad comments, this sequel promises to surpass it in many aspects. Furthermore, audiences also have high expectations, with the film generating notable anticipation on social media and expected to do well at the box office. That is why in this note we tell you where you can see it.
Watch the trailer for 'Dune 2' HERE
Where to see 'Dune 2' in Mexico?
'Dune 2' It will hit theaters in Mexico on February 29, 2024 and for the moment the film will only be available on the big screen. Strings like Cinépolis, Cinemex and Cinedot They already have this film. Here we specify more about the places where you can purchase your tickets and immerse yourself in this fiction, action and suspense thriller.
Where can I see 'Dune 2' in CDMX?
- Cinépolis Fórum Buenavista
- Cinépolis University
- Cinépolis Perisur
- Cinemex Parque Delta
- Cinemex Antara Market Platinum
- Cinemex Santa Fe.
Where can I see 'Dune 2' in Edo. from Mexico?
- Cinedot IMAX Toluca
- Cinépolis Satellite
- Cinépolis Galleries Metepec.
Where can I see 'Dune 2' in Puebla?
- Cinépolis Angelópolis Puebla.
Where can I see 'Dune 2' in Nuevo León?
- Cinépolis Galleries Monterrey
- Cinépolis Galleries Valle Oriente.
Where can I see 'Dune 2' in Jalisco?
- Cinépolis Galleries Guadalajara
- Cinépolis Forum Tlaquepaque.
Where can I see 'Dune 2' in Morelos?
- Cinépolis Cuernavaca.
Where can I see 'Dune 2' in Quintana Roo?
- Cinépolis Puerto Cancún.
Where can I see 'Dune 2' in Veracruz?
- Cinépolis Las Américas Veracruz.
What is the plot of 'Dune 2'?
'Dune 2' immerses itself in the intricate struggle for dominance of the planet Arrakis and its most precious resource, spice. The film addresses themes of power, betrayal and destiny, following Paul Atreides' transformation into a messianic role. With House Atreides facing new challenges and adversaries, the sequel promises to expand the 'Dune' universe with new alliances, conflicts and the imminent battle for freedom and the destiny of humanity.
Cast of 'Dune 2'
- Timothée Chalamet as Duke Paul Atreides
- Zendaya as Chani
- Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica
- Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck
- Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha
- Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan
- Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban
- Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV
- Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat
- Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot
- Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli
- Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen
- Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam
- Javier Bardem as Stilgar
- Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides.
