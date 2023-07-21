Variety magazine reports on some possible major changes that could affect the lineup of films scheduled for release in 2023, with Dunes 2 and Aquaman 2 which they could be postponed to 2024based on various rumors on the state of the works.

According to reports, Dune: Part 2, the second film in Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy on the famous novel by Frank Herbert, could be moved to 2024, compared to the release date currently set for November 3, 2023.

Warner Bros. is going through a decidedly complex phase at the moment, in organizational terms, also due to the ongoing strike of the SAG-AFTRA associations, which is putting the production of scripts and the development work of films and TV series in general in crisis.