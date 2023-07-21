Variety magazine reports on some possible major changes that could affect the lineup of films scheduled for release in 2023, with Dunes 2 and Aquaman 2 which they could be postponed to 2024based on various rumors on the state of the works.
According to reports, Dune: Part 2, the second film in Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy on the famous novel by Frank Herbert, could be moved to 2024, compared to the release date currently set for November 3, 2023.
Warner Bros. is going through a decidedly complex phase at the moment, in organizational terms, also due to the ongoing strike of the SAG-AFTRA associations, which is putting the production of scripts and the development work of films and TV series in general in crisis.
The ongoing strikes in the cinema industry move some films
Added to this is also the WGA strike, which demonstrates how the whole film production environment is in an extremely unstable situation at the moment, which necessarily entails the revision of projects in the medium and long term.
In addition to Dune 2, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, the new film in the series from DC Comics that is accumulating some problems, is also at risk of moving the release to next year. According to reports from the Hollywood Reporter, it seems that the film has gone through several reworking and reshoot phases with some scenes that have been cut, reshot or edited in a different way, complete with the removal of the cameo intended for Ben Affleck’s Batman.
#Dune #Aquaman #pushed
Leave a Reply