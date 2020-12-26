The first game of Christmas day is always dangerous: Very early hours, teams that go out to play with the legañas and I play often frayed. This time, in addition, without an audience and in only the third day of games of the season the risk seemed greater. But the truth is that The Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans was a good appetizer to open your mouth to the NBA Christmas binge, the day that made the League stand before the players and demanded to start only 71 days after the 2020 Finals ended.

Those Finals were lost (against the Lakers) by the Heat who made amends against the Pelicans (111-98) their bad start to the season. After losing to the Orlando Magic, they beat a rival who had left a good feeling on their debut, with victory on the track (Tampa, not Canada) for the Raptors.

Contrary to what might seem more logical, the first half had more rhythm and more success and the second was a fight in the mud in which, as almost always, the team coached by Erik Spoelstra won.. And he did it without Jimmy Butler, who did not play after the break with ankle problems. After a good start for the Pelicans (9-17), the Heat played an exceptional stretch, with the team’s collective brilliance in attack that marveled at the Florida bubble: they reached 61-38 four minutes before halftime, before Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson set about keeping shaken Pelicans alive. After the break, Stan Van Gundy’s men began to defend the line of three and positioned themselves to complete the turnaround: 91-85 midway through the last quarter. There they ended, without ideas in attack and, suddenly, with a 107-88 (partial 16-3) that was already final.

The exceptional minutes of the Heat in the first part coincided with the presence on the track of Goran Dragic, clairvoyant to unblock an attack that began in a daze, with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro on the track, and it became a shower of triples until the break: 13/21, a record in the first part of a Christmas day. The Heat only scored three more (16/37), but two in the final stretch, from Herro and Avery Bradley, the shooting guard from the Lakers. The other was from Duncan Robinson, who had scored six in the first half and finished with seven (7/13), a figure with which he equaled the Christmas record. In 25-D career totals, JJ Redick posted No. 24, the highest ever.

The win required a final defensive effort, with Bradley and Iguodala on the outside and, on the inside, the inevitable Bam Adebayo and Precious Achiuwa, that aspiring clone that the Heat have drafted in 20th place in the draft. Solidness in the zones against the constant percussion of Zion Williamson, who did not stop trying and finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds, from more to less and irregular in defense. Brandon Ingram scored 28 points…. But none in the fourth quarter after having played fabulous minutes before. Stan Van Gundy’s hand promises in New Orleans … but the Louisiana team fell short against the NBA finalist, Heat with Butler injured but with all his identity dreams. Also irregular, but clearly superior.