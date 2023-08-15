In a short video, Laurence, sitting behind his piano, probably shares a part of his new song. The singer quietly plays along as he sings about how he would do anything for his love, and nothing would be too much to do.

Earlier, Laurence reported that he has been looking forward to releasing his new song for a long time, since the first words and melodies were written. The singer co-wrote the song with his partner Jordan Garfield.

Laurence had postponed the release of new music so that he could fully focus on accompanying Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper during their participation in the Eurovision song contest. He had been widely criticized for standing aloof from some of the two’s failed performances. He later indicated that he was mentally exhausted and therefore postponed the release of his new album.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:

#Duncan #Laurence #shows #music #postponed #due #Eurovision #riot