By beating the Bianconeri, the Viola finish in seventh place in the standings which qualify for the Conference League. The Lady greets the last match of Chiellini, Dybala and Bernardeschi

Fiorentina fans from 10.30 pm have a wish for a holiday in June 2023: three days in Prague for the Conference League final. The last of the championship had to give a verdict in the Europe area and here it is, it is the most awaited: Fiorentina beats Juventus 2-0 with a goal from Duncan and a penalty from Nico Gonzalez, closes in front of Atalanta and qualifies for the most important cup. little one, which in these days of Romanist euphoria everyone likes. The match was exciting for the Viola fans but no, not beautiful: Fiorentina good, Juve dull and frankly bizarre, with De Ligt right back for lack of alternatives – could Aké possibly have played? -, Chiellini in the last 45 minutes of Italian football and Miretti in the worst night of his career among adults. See also A scientific conference puts its hand on the crisis.. Egyptian scientists: Corona may temporarily disrupt reproduction

THE TWO GOALS – The goals at the end of the two halves, just in time. Minute 45: Bonaventura, in the area between Miretti and Bonucci, makes one of the most original assists in his life – from the ground, almost lying down – and Duncan, who doesn’t have Dybala’s feet, kicks at the crossroads with his left. Minute 90: Bonucci’s foul on Torreira, who has just entered, and Gonzalez’s penalty. For Juve, the count of shots on goal is bleak: zero on goal, zero off. It seems the video that is fashionable on social media, with Morata making zero shots on goal at video games and joking: “The coach would be proud of us”.

FLORENCE IS EXALTED – What match was it? A bit of an old August football: low pace, many mistakes, few quality plays, certainly more for Fiorentina. In the desert of emotions, scoring opportunities have sprung up here and there. Bonaventura put two together between 20 ‘and 27’ and the result was a photocopy. First he deflected De Ligt for a corner, then Chiellini did the same. In the second half, just better: a high shot by Nico Gonzalez and a cross again by him, by the Argentine with 22, on which Rugani saved Juve. Fiorentina, however, always held the game in hand, fought as they should, they liked it. The audience, excited by Stulac’s goal in Bergamo, in fact had fun, sang and booed Vlahovic enough. For Chiellini, unfortunately, a vulgar chorus about mum and dad. Applause for the last in Serie A, no one. See also Olympics, super-G to Gut. Italy does not go fast: Brignone seventh

GREETINGS MORATA – The match for Juve counted for the right – let’s say nothing – but the closing was as sad as the year. Team off, in great difficulty to dribble, which starts from afar and never gets close to the opponent’s area. A small summary of the season. Allegri’s excuses are called motivations and absences: no Danilo, Vlahovic out for 75 minutes to avoid a cautionary warning, Cuadrado and Morata with physical problems. The first changes were Pinsoglio – a classic cheerful homage to the third goalkeeper – and Rugani, the third Aké. Clear, right? More melancholy than this, only the greeting from Morata, who in the end went alone to applaud the guest curve. A very clear signal as to where summer should lead him.

