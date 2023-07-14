Duncan Crabtree-Ireland (Memphis, Tennessee, 1972) has slept little. Him last night especially, but he hasn’t done much in the last three weeks either. The chief negotiator for the US Actors Union has spent days and days sitting in the offices with the major Hollywood film and television studios to try to improve the future of the 160,000 actors of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (the group, which merged in 2012, is known as SAG-AFTRA). He is the man who is seen, in a discreet background in the photographs, together with the media president, Fran Drescher (known for her role in the series The babysitter), but whoever responds to the media knows the facts and has educated answers to all questions.

After the massive press conference held in the large building that SAG-AFTRA has in the city of Los Angeles (which alone groups some 500 workers in those main offices, plus those spread over a dozen other cities), Crabtree-Ireland, which He is also the national director of the union, he receives EL PAÍS for the interview -carried out together with the EFE agency- in a large office on the second floor to chat in Spanish. He learned at school, since he was nine years old, and perfects it in a podcast What does the union have in Spanish? and that he presents together with two actresses. As in any good American staging, her team is already preparing t-shirts and banners to start the pickets just a while later, a merchandising that they distribute around the room to make it look good. And he, for the first time all day, takes off his black cap that reads chief negotiator and shakes his head to settle down and chat.

Ask. They have weeks of negotiations. Last night [por la madrugada del miércoles, cuando no hubo acuerdo con la patronal] they finished very late. How are you, besides exhausted? How do you see the situation?

Answer. The best thing about working as part of a union is that we are fighting for the rights of workers and people who need union protection. And in this case we are fighting giant, multinational corporations, and I think that everything we are asking for is completely reasonable and completely fair.

Q. In a statement, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers says they were offering historic pay increases, such as, according to them, the highest increase in minimum wage in 35 years or a 76% increase in so-called residuals [los ingresos que generan series y películas tras su estreno: venta de derechos, DVDs…] Is not sufficient?

R. It’s not correct. They are using a microscope to see a piece of art as a whole, but when you see the painting as a whole, it is not the truth. The truth is that we are asking for an 11% increase in the minimum wage and they do not want to accept more than 5%. And that increase assumes that members will continue to work in 2026 for less than what they earned in 2020. It is not a contract [colectivo] very firm, nor is it historical for them, that they are changing the industry, but they do not want to change the contracts to allow actors and actresses to earn enough to maintain their careers.

Q. But then these figures, the increases of 58% or 76% of those who speak, what do they refer to? They are lying?

R. I have not seen in what papers it says that. But in terms of minimum wages there is only an offer of 5% in general minimum wages. And there is also a little more offer for extras, almost 10%, but only for extras. There is no increase in your offer of 58% in minimum wages. It’s not the truth. They’re trying to make the public see that they’re offering something legitimate, and if there’s a legitimate offer, we’re going to say yes, but they haven’t given it to us. We don’t want to have a strike, we want to have a contract, but there isn’t one.

Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the top officials of the SAG-AFTRA actors union, during a press conference announcing a strike, July 13 at their offices in Los Angeles, California. MIKE BLAKE (REUTERS)

Q. You said that you work for “people who need protection”. They group 160,000, very different, but from the outside what you see is the big names in Hollywood, people who earn millions. How can the public understand this and not stand back, not be cynical, think that those actors who win Oscars don’t need to have anyone to protect them?

R. We want people and studios to understand. We are always trying to make this concept understandable. Because the reality is that the vast majority of our members are not very famous, they are not rich. They are workers trying to pay their mortgages, their food, they are fighting for their economic survival. There are also people at a higher level and who are not making as much money as everyone thinks. The industry has changed a lot in the last 10 years and it is very difficult to earn a living. For example, in our negotiations, there is an actor of a series of a platform of streaming, one of the protagonists. And he can’t pay the mortgage or have health insurance, because he hasn’t earned anything in two years as a result of the contracts he has, so he can’t work on other projects for that long. He has to make his living for three years on a year’s salary. It’s hard to imagine something like that.

R. [La actriz y presidenta de SAG-AFTRA] Fran Drescher mentioned that if the studios called you today to re-negotiate, you would be willing, right?

R. Yes, yes, today, tomorrow, Monday, Tuesday, any day, we are ready to negotiate more. They tell us that they don’t want to come back to the negotiating table right now and probably for a long period of time. But we think that there is only one method to reach an agreement, and that is to talk and negotiate. And if they don’t want to talk to us, and they don’t want to negotiate with us, we’re going to be ready to do it anytime they’re ready.

Q. Why are you going to wait for them to call you? Have they told you that the doors are open? Can it be mutual?

R. Yes Yes. I can call them and tell them: “We are ready again.” But they know, that our doors are open, they have my phone number, they can start negotiations with us any day they want. But they have told us that they do not want to talk at this time or in the near future. And it is your decision.

Q. So the situation is untenable. If you want to talk, they don’t, you go on strike, they still don’t talk… How can you solve it? What is the end of this?

R. Well, maybe they’re a little angry right now. Perhaps with a calmer mind they will want to one day, in the future. If not, we have relationships with other people in the industry and with other institutions that may be able to help us; for example, mediators from the federal government. They have told us that they want to do something to try to ensure that our negotiations will continue for the foreseeable future. Perhaps these options can help us continue the discussion, but we are not going to say yes to any contract that does not have respect for our members. It is a requirement.

Q. The Writers Union has a fund to help its members on strike. Are you also prepared to help actors who need it?

R. Yes, we have the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which has an emergency relief fund for our members and a significant amount of money has been given to this fund to help members with any financial problems as a result of this strike.

Q. And maybe there are actors who have more money and who now make extraordinary contributions to said fund?

R. Yes probably. They have given in the past, in other strikes and other situations. For example, during the pandemic. And I hope, it is likely, that they will do it again.

Q. Especially if the situation drags on, because it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be a short strike. I don’t know if they have made any estimate, some calculation of how long the strike can last. if hours…

R. No, probably not hours [risas].

Q. …if hours, days, weeks, months…

R. I don’t know, it’s impossible, because they, the companies, can end this strike at any time, if they sign the offers that we have offered them. But right now, there’s no indication they want to. Like I said, they don’t want to talk or negotiate with us right now. And I think we’re probably going to need a while to come up with a fair contract.

Q. How is the support between the writers and you? Because you have been very present in the writers’ strike, but now you feel more strength with the arrival of SAG-AFTRA.

R. Yes, we have a very, very close relationship with the writers’ union and the other unions. Also with that of directors, with IATSE [el de trabajadores teatrales]the teamsters [de sectores muy diversos, con 110 años y el más grande de EE UU]… And yes, we have been very supportive of the writers’ strike these past two months and I hope they will be a strong supporter of us as well. And we’re going to see how the pickets also turn out in the studios, here in Los Angeles and around the country.

Q. One of the most important keys is the question of artificial intelligence. Writers were offered annual meetings [para ir actualizando las condiciones con el auge de esta tecnología]. Did they offer you the same?

R. Well no. We had a series of very specific proposals on artificial intelligence and they have answered, but not in a way that we can accept. For example, regarding the extras: for one day’s work, they must sign over the rights to the companies, which they then have the right to use—your image, your voice—for eternity on any project, without permission, without salary. nor any payment… It is not something that any person can accept. Imagine if someone could use their image for eternity without talking to you. Is not acceptable. There are some proposals that are acceptable, but generally your proposals on artificial intelligence do not come close to being acceptable.

Q. The fact that the actors are on strike causes the entire city, the State of California, to come to a standstill. Some calculations estimate losses of about 30 million dollars a day. Do you think that the public, the spectators, should cooperate? Is it necessary to go on strike when going to the movies, watching platforms of streaming?

R. At this time we are not asking for a public boycott. What we want is for them to understand the fight we have with the studios, and to support our fight with their actions, in communication, social networks, in their public support for our campaign. Maybe in the future we will say something in terms of the cinema or the platforms of streaming and their subscriptions. But at this moment we are trying to get the productions of the companies to end and end the promotion of their projects, on any platform, theaters, cinemas, streaming or on television. This is the strategy. I think the public will understand why we are fighting, because it is a fair fight. And our members, they are ready to speak up and communicate exactly what they are fighting for.

Q. So they prefer a strike the shorter the better.

R. Of course. This strike must end tomorrow, but only with a fair agreement. And unfortunately I don’t think we’re going to have it tomorrow. And that’s why we’re going to continue day by day, until the companies sign a fair agreement with our members. It is what they have to do.

