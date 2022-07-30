All the charge of the Ghanaian midfielder

The Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan spoke from the retreat in Austria: these are his words, collected by Radio Bruno:

“That with Juventus on the last day was an important evening for Fiorentina and for Florence, since after so many years we have returned to Europe. We wanted to beat Juventus because we had failed on two occasions, there were many reasons for win that race “.

“It is important for me as well as for my other teammates. The team always manages to bring many players to the goal, and the satisfaction of the team is crucial.”

"Last year was an important year, I was coming from two difficult years. But I have to thank the coach and teammates who put me at ease and gave me the opportunity to express myself at my best. This year will be even harder because we must confirm ".

“The two weeks in Moena were very tiring, we needed it because there will be a lot of matches. The staff tried to push hard enough to give us minutes in the legs.”

“It will be a decisive month for us, we must not go wrong because we have to hit the group stage and then win the playoff. Then we have important commitments in the league as well. We must try to give continuity to both results and performances, not starting too strong. nor too slow “.

"There are mistakes, the opposite would be strange. When Italian arrived we totally changed the way we play so we had to learn quickly because we were not used to it. Then you also learn from mistakes, they are needed to grow. We more experts must try to teach to those who have recently arrived and to the youngest, it is needed to grow ".

“We already knew the former because I faced him as an opponent. He is an important player, young, he has qualities, perhaps a little different from those we had last year. But he is a player who can give us a great hand. Jovic is a high quality player, when he is fit he can be decisive. Our job is to try to help him so that he helps us. “

