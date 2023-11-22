Dumping permits | More than 20 lynx killing permits were put on ice

The Helsinki Administrative Court banned the implementation of exemption permits granted for lynx hunting while the appeals are being processed.

Helsinki the administrative court has banned the implementation of a total of 23 exemption permits granted to kill lynx until the relevant complaints have been processed.

In October, the Finnish Game Center granted 16 exemption permits for lynx population management hunting in Uusimaa.

The exemptions would entitle a total of 23 lynxes to be killed in different parts of Uutta County between the beginning of December and the end of February.

The nature conservation associations appealed the decisions to the Helsinki Administrative Court and demanded that the implementation of the decisions be prohibited.

The administrative court put the permits on hold with its interim decision on Wednesday. Exemption permits may not be implemented until the court has resolved the appeals.

Decisions regarding appeals will be issued separately by the administrative court later.

Lynx is protected according to Finnish law and strictly protected according to the EU habitat directive.

Killing strictly protected animals is prohibited in the directive. According to Finland’s own hunting law, the lynx has always been tranquilized, but exceptional permits have been granted for hunting.

The lynx is one of Finland’s four big beasts and the only feline in Finnish nature.

The lynx is not endangered, but its population in Finland is vital. There are an estimated 2,500 lynx over one year old in Finland.