Sometimes you just want to get inside the head of a 13-year-old, and worry most about your own popularity. Then give yourself the listening experience of Lord Lies Me, a teen drama with beautifully layered sound design and a storytelling style that can be described as the Gen Z version of a Francine Oomen book. Noa, a stubborn teen without a cell phone, is kicked out of her group of friends, the Olivias, after the most cringy boy from school – who calls himself Little God – declares his love for her. What follows: a tuna sandwich from the toilet in the face of the bully, a friendship with the wokest girl in 8th grade and a viral video in which Noa “God Sucks!” calls. A compelling story that touches on almost all themes of our time and has reached many adults with humor and originality.

teen drama 8 episodes of 40-50 min. Lemonada

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 8 January 2022