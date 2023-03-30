A US military dump in northeast Syria is their only source of food and income.

“People shame us, they call us dump people,” confesses Alia, 25.

After more than a decade of war, an estimated 15.3 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance, the latest UN figures show. And four out of five people among them do not have access to enough food.

Alia’s daughter, Walaa, is one of them.

“We are here to find meat, to find food because we are hungry,” says the 12-year-old girl.

In Kurdish-controlled northeast Syria, the war against the so-called Islamic State (IS) has devastated the economy.

Amid piles of rubbish, and surrounded by toxic fumes from burning garbage on the desert plains around the town of Tell Beydar, a small group of people look for food to eat and plastic to sell.

This is not the life Alia wanted for her children.

For the past three years, she has left every morning at 7am to walk the two hours from her home to the dump, often taking Walaa with her. Her eldest daughter stays at home to take care of Alia’s youngest son.

Alia and Walaa don’t return until sunset, by which time the family is starving.

“I always dreamed that my daughters would study like the other girls,” she says. “But now they are like me, they can’t read or write.”

Alia’s husband was a farm worker. But when he died 10 years ago, the family unit fell apart.

War, worsening drought and dire economic conditions have driven her to despair.

survive on leftovers

A truck arrives at the dump and the children run towards it.

Rummaging through the piles of bags, 15-year-old Amer finds some leftover chicken. He sucks on the bones and searches for more.

“If there were other jobs, I would work elsewhere. But I can’t do anything else,” he says.

Amer is the sole breadwinner for a family of 11 people. He earns between 3,000 and 5,000 Syrian pounds (between US$1.19 and US$1.99) a day selling the plastic he finds. He is barely enough to survive.

“Things got complicated after the war. We don’t even have enough for bread,” he says.

Amer’s brother fought alongside US forces against Islamic State in the region. He was recently injured while on patrol and barely makes enough money to support his own family.

“Americans should do more to help us,” adds the teenager.

The fight against ISIL

In 2014, the United States sent troops to back the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in its fight against the jihadist group.

Five years later, they declared victory over IS.

The region is now ruled by a multi-ethnic Kurdish-led administration, but life is far from normal.

“What is happening in the northeast is the result of deteriorating conditions in the country,” said the head of an NGO that works on development projects in the region and who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons.

The vast agricultural lands and oil fields of the northeast were once an important source of income for Syria.

Now, however, the dizzying increase in food prices, the increase in security threats and the population, which has multiplied by two, have increased poverty rates.

Today many depend on humanitarian aid to survive, but limited funds and logistical constraints mean that aid does not reach all who need it.

The UN is having a hard time getting aid to the region, especially after Russia and China blocked a UN resolution authorizing a border crossing from Iraq to remain open.

But the aid that arrives is sent mainly to refugee camps and the areas most affected by the war, such as Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, explains the head of the NGO.

The rural areas in between, such as the towns around Tell Baydar and others, are overlooked.

Journalist Hamza Hamki is from the city of Qamishli, in north-eastern Syria. He assures that it is not so common in the region to dig through garbage cans, although he acknowledges that the number of people who are resorting to this has increased.

“People need development projects. They need reconstruction. But these projects do not exist, which contributes to the increase in poverty rates,” he denounced the BBC.

Constant security threats hamper any plans to finance these types of projects. Turkey has already led two military operations in Syria against areas controlled by the Kurdish administration, the SDF.

The group is dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization. Turkey claims that the group’s presence on its borders is a threat to its security.

There is also a risk that the Islamic State will re-emerge.

The US military presence offers protection against these threats. But it is not yet clear how long its bases will remain operational.

“If the US pulls out, it won’t take more than 24 hours for the entire region to fall to Turkey or the Syrian government,” Hamki says, adding that both scenarios would have “catastrophic” implications for people living in the area.

“People don’t have a problem with either party, they just want to live with dignity,” he says.

All children like Amer and Walaa have known in their lives is war and despair.

“I wish we had a little more money so I could go to school and work (somewhere else). That’s all I want,” Amer confesses.

