In the Novo-Lenino microdistrict in Irkutsk, local residents discovered a dump of human remains. Organs and body parts are disposed of in the unequipped area of ​​the industrial base. This was reported by “Vesti – Irkutsk”.

The dump was given by frequent pools of blood on the ground near the containers. Local residents contacted the police. As it turned out, every two days “Class B medical waste” – amputated arms and legs, organs and tissues removed after operations – is brought there from several medical institutions in the Russian city by a “Gazelle” of one of the local specialized companies. Then the waste is put into containers standing nearby. There is a waste incinerator nearby.

As the director of another company that also deals with the disposal of medical waste, Aleksey Chartsev, explained to journalists that specialized vehicles with identification marks should be used to transport medical waste, and the employees involved in the transportation should be in overalls and with protective equipment. Since medical waste of this class can carry various diseases, there should be a sanitary zone and refrigeration equipment at this place near the stove.

The prosecutor’s office of the Leninsky district of Irkutsk took control of the case. For violation of the rules for the disposal of medical waste, a fine of up to 300 thousand rubles is provided.

