Tom Dumoulin has given up the Giro d’Italia due to physical problems. His team Jumbo-Visma announced this on Saturday afternoon. The 31-year-old rider had been struggling with physical complaints for several days.

It was not disclosed what exactly is wrong with the former Giro winner. The Limburger may be struggling with back problems. It was his first major cycling round since the autumn of 2020. Prior to the start of the Giro, there were already reports that Dumoulin’s physical condition would not be optimal.

Dumoulin started the fourteenth stage on Saturday, but got off after just under 50 kilometers. He initially started well in Hungary, where the Giro started this year, but was no longer in a good position in the standings. After losing some time in the mountain stages, he dangled in 31st place in the general classification, almost 20 minutes from Juan Pedro López’s pink jersey.

Dumoulin won the Tour of Italy in 2017. A year later, he took second place in the Tour de France, after Geraint Thomas. It was the first Dutch podium on the Tour since Erik Breukink in 1990.