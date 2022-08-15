“The tank is empty”. Clear, concise and honest. Tom Dumoulin, winner of the Giro d’Italia in 2017 and world time trial champion in the same year, announced that he is retiring and that the decision has “immediate effect”. That Dumoulin intended to leave the scene was well known, but by doing so now the Dutchman therefore renounces to participate in next month’s World Cup in Australia. “I have decided to leave professional cycling with immediate effect,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Accelerated

–

The scores don’t add up as Dumoulin, 31, announced in early June that he would quit his career as a professional runner at the end of the season and said he was “looking forward” to taking part in next month’s World Championships in Australia. Eventually he decided to speed things up. Time trial specialist, at ease even in the mountains, the Jumbo-Visma runner, silver medalist in the time trial last year at the Tokyo Olympics, had already announced his retirement at the beginning of 2021. A few months later, however, he had resumed running and had won the silver medal in the time trial at the Tokyo Games, repeating the second place of the Rio Olympics in 2016, again in the challenge against time.