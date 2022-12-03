IVAN ORIO Special envoy to Doha Saturday, December 3, 2022, 18:02



All World Cup matches have that overflowing passion that sets them apart from any other competition and in the qualifiers that emotion overflows until it is noticed in the environment. Players and fans feel a tickle in their stomachs that involves a mixture of enthusiasm to continue and fear of leaving early. There is no longer a margin for error and it is palpable both on the pitch and in the stands. The first stadium in Qatar in which such a unique climate was experienced was the spectacular and futuristic Khalifa International, scene of the crossover that opened the round of 16 between the Netherlands, a team that did not fall in love but that finished the group stage undefeated, and the United States , a group that did not know defeat either and that had much more than it appeared, as was proven against England and Iran.

The staging was contradictory if you look at the ranking and World Cup winners of the Dutch and Americans. The Netherlands, Holland in the football slang of a lifetime, was dominated by the rival. How things have changed in this sport in which the ‘Oranje’ feel more comfortable without the ball to launch into the attack with gallops from their new star, Gakpo, and from a Memphis team that works much better in the national team than in Barcelona because They consider you a partner with stripes. And of course, the USA today is not from its beginnings, when it tried to surprise from order and discipline but feeling inferior, crouching, without resources. Now he has Dest, Robinson, Weah… And Pulisic, who was able to change the game script after two minutes if he managed to hit a clear one-on-one that Noppert resolved.

The Americans fell into the ‘trap’. They moved the ball with solvency and cheekily looked at the Europeans, who waited patiently for their moment without pressing too much, leaving them a few yards to trust. Van Gaal’s men did not seem to be in a hurry, convinced that the mistake of his opponent had to come. And shortly after Pulisic was able to turn history around, a bad delivery gave way to a brilliant counterattack from the Dutch that finished off Memphis inside the area after an accurate assist from Dumfries. It gave the feeling that they had not done anything and the oranges already had the loot they needed to stress the stars and stripes with a very clear message; Every time you make a mistake I can do you a lot of damage.

The argument remained unchanged. Touched but forced to look ahead even more insistently, the Americans abused the entries in the right lane through a Dest that could not cope. Losses tend to have less punishment when they occur on the sides and they avoided the central area so as not to give the Netherlands an advantage. They skirted the area constantly, with speed, talent and quality, but they always died on the edge, as if they lacked the gift to climb a new rung in the international order. His opponents kept the treasure and did not go crazy to accumulate more wealth. And out of nowhere came another lightning action that ripped the seams of the Americans. Again Dumfries put a lethal ball into the area and Blind appeared like an exhalation to make the second.

After the break, the panorama was already known. The United States, yes, had a bit more bite and forced the ‘Oranje’ to multiply in defensive tasks. Dest, heartbroken, was substituted in the 75th minute and while his teammates cheered him on, Wright was spicy with a goal that got them fully into the fight. There was time left and they went all out, shattering tactical discipline. And they paid it. In an apparently inconsequential action, no one saw Dumfries, Dumfries again, entering only from the right flank. The ball went there and the Inter player did not forgive. With what was probably the game of his life, he safeguarded the honor of a team that is already in the quarterfinals without making almost any noise.