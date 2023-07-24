The first part of the Nerazzurri preseason has ended: Simone Inzaghi’s men are now awaited by the Inter Japan Tour 2023, which kicked off on Sunday 23 July. Preparation, season goals and Japanese friendlies: Denzel Dumfries spoke exclusively to the microphones of InterTV: “I really want to start my third season with Inter. We have clear objectives, such as winning the Scudetto, which I was unable to win in my first two years here. I can’t wait to get started: we have clear goals. When I arrived here it was my first time outside the Netherlands: in these two years I’ve learned a lot from a tactical point of view thanks to the staff and teammates who have helped me a lot to improve. Now I continue to learn every day and I am happy.

Last year we did very well in the Champions League, even if we didn’t win the cup: this year we want to win the championship again. There are several new players who have brought quality to the team; the preparation is going very well, everyone is motivated and hungry: I expect a lot from this season. The two friendlies in Japan will be essential for understanding our physical form and what kind of football we want to play, plus the new ones will be able to understand our style of play. Thanks to these matches we can see which aspects we need to improve on and where we are doing well: I’m ready to play“.