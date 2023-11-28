Denzel Dumfries will not leave for Lisbon. The Dutch winger has a slight muscle strain and therefore will not be risked by Simone Inzaghi in Benfica-Inter. He will remain in Milan to recover for the trip to Naples next Sunday and therefore the rotations already planned by the coach are integrated with a player who probably would have started from the bench anyway: the setback however forcibly excludes him from the fifth day of the Champions League.

The training session on the eve of the match therefore began without the Dutchman, while Alexis Sanchez tested the slight sprain he suffered last week with the Chilean national team: promoted. leaves with the team for Lisbon. Then, usual personalized work for Alessandro Bastoni and Benjamin Pavard, finally without a brace. The exclusion of Dumfries forces Inzaghi to make a series of choices between defense and midfield: Matteo Darmian will advance as winger on the right (favourite over Juan Cuadrado), while the defense will be integrated by Yann Aurel Bisseck, who will start from the first minute on Stefan’s right De Vrij: the line will be completed by Francesco Acerbi on the left, with only Federico Dimarco as a pawn who can be included in the defensive trio in the running game beyond the young Giacomo Stabile, ready to make his debut. Carlos Augusto on the left in place of Dimarco himself, Kristjan Asllani and Davide Frattesi in midfield (for Hakan Calhnoglu and Nicolò Barella) and Marko Arnautovic also seem certain of a place. There is also hope for Davy Klaassen, who however undermines Henrikh Mkhitaryan who remained in Appiano Gentile during the national break without matches or trips and therefore has more energy than many teammates. Stabile, Aleksandar Stankovic and Issiaka Kamaté will then join from the Primavera. And Emil Audero for Yann Sommer? It’s not just a suggestion, but much more…