A declaration of love for Inter, but also an opening to a future far from Milan. Denzel Dumfries, who will face Italy tomorrow at 3 pm in the final for third place in the Nations League, spoke with coach Ronald Koeman on the sidelines of the press conference to present the match against the Azzurri. As for Inter, the Dutch right winger was clear: “I’m very proud to play for this team – he told Sky – and the last two years have been fantastic. However, football today is very dynamic: I have no reason to leave, but the players come and go… I repeat, I love Inter and I’m happy to wear the Nerazzurri shirt, but we have to see what happens.”