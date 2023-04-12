With videoThe Internazionale of Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij has taken a big step towards the semi-finals of the Champions League. A visit to coach Roger Schmidt’s Benfica made it 0-2 for the Italian formation.

With De Vrij on the bench, Internazionale, the number five in the Italian Serie A, started a very difficult job against Benfica on paper. Although the Portuguese leader lost to FC Porto last weekend, Benfica is supreme this season. Schmidt’s team is still seven points ahead of number two FC Porto and in the Champions League Benfica became group winner in a group with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

Still, it was Inter who won tonight at the Estadio Da Luz, where Dumfries was very active on the right side of the field. Nerazzurri. In the second half, the Orange-international had enormous opportunities to score the 0-2 after Nicolò Barella had made it 0-1 in the 51st minute. However, Dumfries’ header hit goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and in the rebound a Benfica leg prevented a seemingly certain goal from Dumfries. See also O Boticário's bet on the strength of entrepreneurship - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

After that moment, however, there was still something to cheer for Dumfries and his teammates, because VAR Pol van Boekel had seen a handball at Benfica before Dumfries’ chances. That also happened from a cross from the former right back of PSV. João Mário jumped into the air and got the ball through his head against his hand. Referee Michael Oliver decided to give a penalty on the advice of Van Boekel and Romelu Lukaku thus got the chance from eleven meters. He used it: 0-2.

With that score, Internazionale, where De Vrij still came in, takes a big step towards the semi-finals of the Champions League. The winner of the game between Benfica and Inter may compete in the last four against the winner of the game between Napoli and AC Milan.





