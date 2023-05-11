With summaryInternazionale is with one and a half legs in the final of the Champions League. With Denzel Dumfries in the base and Stefan de Vrij as a substitute, the derby against AC Milan was won 0-2. The team owed this to a lightning start: thanks to goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the final score was already on the scoreboard after eleven minutes.

Dzeko gave Inter an energetic start by opening the score in the eighth minute. The Bosnian scored with his left after a corner from Hakan Calhanoglu’s left flank. A few minutes later it happened again. Mkhitaryan was allowed to walk through and shot the ball straight in half. Despite this, the acclaimed goalkeeper Mike Maignan had no answer to the bet.

After half an hour, Inter even seemed to get the chance to shoot in the 0-3, but it didn’t come that far. The Spanish referee Jesús Gil Manzano ruled that Inter striker Lautaro Martínez had been grounded, but after studying the images he thought the offense was too light.

Djokovic hides in the stands

There were no more goals in the remainder of the match, although Sandro Tonali still hit the post on behalf of AC Milan after an hour. The home team was offensively impotent, partly because the Portuguese attacker Rafael Leão was not found to be fit enough. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has also been missing in the front for some time. See also The end of the corona law is approaching if the Senate does not receive support

Leão was in the stands, as was Novak Djokovic, who had come to Milan from Rome – where he is currently playing in a tournament. The best tennis player in the world is a fan of AC Milan, but his club was unable to pass former Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

With that, Onana kept a clean sheet for the seventh time this Champions League season. A club record. Even in the 2009/2010 season, when Inter won the Champions League with Wesley Sneijder, among others, Inter goalkeeper Júlio César only managed six clean sheets. Onana kept his goal clean this season against Viktoria Plzen (twice), FC Barcelona, ​​FC Porto (twice), Benfica and now against AC Milan.

Internazionale, or perhaps still AC Milan, will compete in the final battle against the winner of the confrontation between title holders Real Madrid and Manchester City. Those clubs played a 1-1 draw in Madrid on Tuesday. See also Protests of July 11 in Cuba: up to 20 years in prison for protesters

Inzaghi enjoys ‘incredible first half’

Internazionale coach Simone Inzaghi was very pleased with the way his team had started the duel with AC Milan. “We played an incredible first half,” said Inzaghi. “We could have scored more than these two goals, but it was a great game. We know that we have the advantage, but also that we still have a great effort to make to achieve our dream. I asked my players to give their all on every inch of the pitch. We should be happy, but we are not there yet.”

AC Milan showed itself impotent and could not recover from the bad start. There were no great opportunities and Inter held up quite easily. “Obviously we are disappointed. Especially in the way we started the game, with two early goals that we conceded in an easy way,” defender Fikayo Tomori said. “It’s already difficult when it’s 0-0, but to be two goals behind in the first 15 minutes feels like a slap on the hand. There was a bit of fear in the team and in a game like this you can’t have that. It was only the first game and we can’t hang our heads. We mourn, but we cannot dwell on it too long.” See also Government wants “social counterpart” to renew energy grants

The return is Tuesday. Then Internazionale plays a home game. Away goals no longer count double in a tie.

Champions League

