Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger, Bjarne Kommnick

Split

Sir Michael Gambon aka Dumbledore from Harry Potter has died at the age of 82. © James Warren/Photoshot via www.i

He became world famous as Albus Dumbledore: Now Sir Michael Gambon has died after an illness at the age of 82.

Actor Sir Michael Gambon – aka Albus Dumbledore from the hit Harry Potter films – has died at the age of 82, publicist Clair Dobbs said on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus. The British one Guardian Dobbs said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.”

Sir Michael Gambon aka Dumbledore died “after contracting pneumonia”.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside following pneumonia. “Michael was 82,” the statement continued. And: “We ask that you respect our privacy during this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Many people probably didn’t know his real name, but most people probably know him. As Albus Dumbledore, Michael Gambon made his mark with his headmaster role in Harry Potter, one of the greatest film series ever. There his character was considered the experienced and wise head of the Hogwarts magic school. At the time the first part of Harry Potter was first filmed, he was 59 years old.

Gambon’s face has become an integral part of the Harry Potter universe. The late actor’s appearance can still be seen on almost all merchandise, computer games, depictions and animations and is burned into the minds of possibly hundreds of millions of fans. But Gambon was also active as an actor in major films such as “Sleepy Hollow”, “The Insider” and “Gosford Park”. He has also appeared as a narrator in several films and series.